Ajit Pawar plane crash: What we know so far 

Pawar was among the five people who lost their lives in the crash. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that the other victims included two pilots and two passengers, one of whom was Pawar's personal security officer. The crash site was filled with wreckage and smoke as police and emergency officials rushed to the spot.

Political career

Pawar's political journey and recent events

Pawar was on his way to Baramati for a public meeting amid ongoing Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. He was the longest-serving deputy chief Minister of Maharashtra, serving under various chief ministers, including Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde. In 2023, he orchestrated a rebellion in the NCP, dividing the party into two factions: one led by him and the other by his uncle Sharad. He later joined the NDA administration and became deputy chief minister.