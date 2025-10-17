Bihar polls: All 17 MLAs in Congress's 1st candidate list 

The Indian National Congress released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections late Thursday night. The list includes all 17 sitting MLAs, who have been renominated to contest from their respective constituencies. The decision was taken after extensive negotiations involving senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi , along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav .

Election strategy Congress eyes target of 60 seats The Congress party is eyeing a target of 60 seats in the upcoming elections, even as its allies have suggested that it should contest fewer than the 70 seats it contested in the last election in 2020. The first list of candidates was released after RJD reportedly settled VIP's claim for around 15 seats. However, the final number of seats that each constituent of the grand alliance will contest has yet to be announced.

Candidate lineup List features all 17 sitting MLAs The renominated MLAs include Rajesh Ram from Kutumba, CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan from Kadwa, Vijendra Chaudhary from Muzaffarpur, Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad, and Sanjay Tiwari from Buxur. Others are Santosh Mishra (Karhagar), Abidur Rahman (Araria), Ijahural Hussain (Kishanganj), Mod Afaque Alam (Kasba), Manohan Singh (Manihari) and Vijay Dubey (Maharajganj). The list also features Pratima Kumari (Rajapakar), Chtarapati Yadav (Khagaria), Ajit Sharma (Bhagalpur), Ajay Kumar Singh (Jamalpur), Viswanath Ram (Rajpur), and Nitu Kumari (Hiswa).