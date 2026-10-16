'Musk orchestrated entire movement': Brij Bhushan on CJP's Tiranga march
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has alleged that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest is being orchestrated by Elon Musk. He called it a conspiracy against India as the CJP plans protests in Delhi and Mumbai. "This entire movement is being orchestrated at his (Elon Musk) behest. It is a massive conspiracy against our nation," Singh said in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
Protest details
CJP plans protests in Delhi, Mumbai
He said that India is being compared to Bangladesh and Pakistan, and for the first time, a march has been organized "with the explicit intent of intimidating the Supreme Court. Nothing like this has ever happened before."
"These foreigners—who wish to conduct business in our country but only on their own terms—are the ones fueling this movement," Singh.
The CJP has planned a flag march at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday at 5:00pm.
March call
CJP founder calls for participation in Delhi march
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on people to participate in the Delhi march, insisting that waving the national flag is a democratic right.
Ahead of the march, Delhi cops reached the residence where he is staying and issued him a notice asking him not to carry out the march.
The New Delhi Municipal Council has shut Central Park for "administrative reasons" on Friday and Saturday and Delhi Police have deployed around 6,000 police and paramilitary personnel.