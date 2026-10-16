'Musk orchestrated entire movement': Brij Bhushan on CJP's Tiranga march

He said that India is being compared to Bangladesh and Pakistan, and for the first time, a march has been organized "with the explicit intent of intimidating the Supreme Court. Nothing like this has ever happened before."

"These foreigners—who wish to conduct business in our country but only on their own terms—are the ones fueling this movement," Singh.

The CJP has planned a flag march at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday at 5:00pm.