Congress consistently lost polls under Rahul, stop blaming SIR: Shah 

He asked Gandhi to introspect instead of blaming electoral processes and predicted that the Congress would lose the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

His comments came after the BJP won 90 out of 104 seats in three urban local bodies in Gujarat, including Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

"The massive victory in Gujarat reflects the mood of the voters...and indeed India continues to stand like a rock behind Narendra Modi...the Congress has not won a single election here in 41 years," he said.