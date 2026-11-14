'You want masala. I want results': Naidu on Tamil Nadu
What's the story
A question posed by a reporter about Tamil Nadu-based companies expanding in Andhra Pradesh has sparked a competitive spirit between the two states over attracting investments and creating jobs. The incident took place at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, where Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu replied to a reporter's question about why companies from Tamil Nadu were looking to expand in Andhra Pradesh with "You want masala. I want results."
Challenge issued
TVK challenges Andhra Pradesh to a comparison
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) took Naidu's response as a jab at Tamil Nadu and challenged Andhra Pradesh to compare their records on investments secured, projects implemented, and jobs created.
TVK spokesperson Sathya Kumar defended Tamil Nadu's industrial strength in a post on X, writing, "Do not underestimate the people of Tamil Nadu."
He also criticized Naidu's alliance with the BJP, invoking federalism, state autonomy and Tamil identity.
Investment competition
Naidu defends Andhra Pradesh's strategy
Naidu defended his state's strategy of offering incentives to attract companies, including a controversial offer of land at one rupee an acre in Visakhapatnam.
He said these incentives were reduced as the industrial base grew.
Meanwhile, Kumar highlighted Tamil Nadu's efforts to attract investments and create quality jobs under Chief Minister Vijay's government.
Project competition
WEG project highlights ongoing competition
The two states are already competing for similar projects. Brazilian electrical equipment maker WEG chose Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu for a proposed ₹2,000 crore manufacturing facility, while Andhra Pradesh pitched Kuppam for the project.
The project is expected to create about 3,000 jobs.
Naidu has been focusing on attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh since the state's bifurcation in 2014, when Hyderabad became part of Telangana.
Investment announcement
Kia India's $2 billion investment in Andhra Pradesh
At the Visakhapatnam summit, Kia India announced plans to invest $2 billion in a new manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh. This project is expected to generate around 12,000 jobs.
The competition between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over investments continues as both states strive to attract more projects and create more employment opportunities.