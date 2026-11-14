'You want masala. I want results': Naidu on Tamil Nadu

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) took Naidu's response as a jab at Tamil Nadu and challenged Andhra Pradesh to compare their records on investments secured, projects implemented, and jobs created.

TVK spokesperson Sathya Kumar defended Tamil Nadu's industrial strength in a post on X, writing, "Do not underestimate the people of Tamil Nadu."

He also criticized Naidu's alliance with the BJP, invoking federalism, state autonomy and Tamil identity.