Ankita Bhandari murder: FIR against Harish Rawat after 'VIP' protest
What's the story
The Uttarakhand Police have filed a case against 30 people, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal after they staged a protest outside the Lok Bhawan gate in Dehradun without permission on Thursday. The protest was against the appointment of a "VIP," connected to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, as the Governor of Sikkim.
Protest details
Protest turned into demonstration outside Lok Bhawan
Ankita's parents have sought the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as governor to be put on hold until the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged VIP angle is completed.
The protest was initially planned as a candle march from Ghantaghar to the district administration office. However, it turned into a demonstration outside Lok Bhawan without permission.
Despite police instructions to maintain law and order, protesters allegedly ignored directives and attempted to breach barriers.
Police response
Ankita's parents were detained
The police had to call in additional forces to control the situation and remove protesters from the site and the Congress leaders were detained.
The night before, Ankita's parents and several opposition leaders were detained by Delhi Police during a sit-in protest at India Gate.
They were calling for the suspension of Gautam's constitutional posting pending the central investigation.