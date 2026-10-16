Ankita Bhandari murder: FIR against Harish Rawat after 'VIP' protest 

Ankita's parents have sought the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as governor to be put on hold until the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged VIP angle is completed.

The protest was initially planned as a candle march from Ghantaghar to the district administration office. However, it turned into a demonstration outside Lok Bhawan without permission.

Despite police instructions to maintain law and order, protesters allegedly ignored directives and attempted to breach barriers.