BJP elects new national president today; nomination process underway

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to elect its new national president on Monday. The nomination process is currently underway at the party's headquarters in Delhi. The event, called Sangathan Parv, is expected to showcase a show of strength with chief ministers from BJP-ruled states and senior leaders arriving in the capital, per ANI.

Election details Nomination process and expected unopposed election The nomination process will continue from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, after which nomination papers will be scrutinized till 5:00pm. Candidates can withdraw their nominations between 5:00pm and 6:00pm. A press statement will be released by the national election officer at 6:30pm. Nitin Nabin, currently the BJP's National Working President, is expected to file his nomination for the top post on Monday.

Leadership transition Nabin's expected unopposed election and generational shift With the support of top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the party's 12th national president. If elected, he will become the youngest person to hold this position at 45 years old. Nabin is currently 45 years old; he was appointed as the national working president on December 14, 2025.

