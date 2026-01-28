CCTV captures moment Ajit Pawar's plane crashed, killing all 5

The moment Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar 's plane crashed near Baramati on Wednesday morning has been captured on camera. The incident occurred at 8:46:02am when a Learjet 45, carrying Pawar and four others, crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport. The aircraft, operated by VSR, had taken off from Mumbai at 8:10am. Data from Flightradar24 showed the plane blipped off radar at 8:45am and was making a second landing when it crashed.

Crash details Eyewitness accounts describe crash's intensity Eyewitnesses reported that the plane crashed about 100 feet before the runway. "When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash... and it did," one witness said. "It then exploded and burst into a massive fire and four or five more explosions followed." Emergency services rushed to the scene, but all five onboard were confirmed dead.

Mourning declared Maharashtra government declares state mourning, public holiday In light of Pawar's death, the Maharashtra government has announced a three-day state mourning. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared a public holiday on Wednesday in honor of the late leader. He described Pawar as "a leader forged through struggle" who contributed significantly to Maharashtra's development. "Ajit Dada was a leader forged through struggle, someone who never wavered, no matter the circumstances, and always moved forward with determination," he said.

