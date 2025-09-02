Clean-up begins at Manoj Jarange's protest site after court's order 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started cleaning up the Azad Maidan area in Mumbai, where Maratha reservation protestors had camped. The move comes after the Bombay High Court ordered activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and his supporters to vacate the streets by Tuesday noon. The court had expressed concern over how the agitation had "literally paralyzed" Mumbai and gave Jarange-Patil and his supporters an "opportunity" to restore normalcy.

Clean-up efforts BMC completes deep cleaning of roads outside Azad Maidan After the order, the BMC undertook a "deep cleaning" of the roads outside Azad Maidan on Monday night. This was done after police issued notices to Jarange and his core committee for violating conditions laid down for the agitation. The civic body said in a statement that deep cleaning of the roads outside Azad Maidan was completed.

Ongoing protest Jarange's hunger strike enters 5th day In its order on Monday, the court noted that while citizens have a right to protest, it should be done peacefully and without inconveniencing others. The court observed that permission was granted for 5,000 people to gather at Azad Maidan. However, protesters spread to CST, Nariman Point and other areas of South Mumbai. This led to train services being disrupted and traffic coming to a standstill.

Protest State government had earlier denied permission The court said these actions violated the conditions laid down by authorities when permission was granted for a peaceful protest at Azad Maidan. The state government, which had earlier denied permission for the protest, granted permission to protest for only one day, on Friday, but extended it till Saturday. However, the protest stretched into its fourth day on Monday, which Jarange-Patil said was his "final" one, adding he would stop drinking water.