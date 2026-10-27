Congress claims permission for mock impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar denied
What's the story
The Congress party has accused the central government of denying them permission for "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This event was to be held at Ashoka Hotel before their November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal alleged that while Ashoka Hotel initially permitted the event, it later retracted after police intervention.
Accusations made
Venugopal slams Narendra Modi, Amit Shah
Venugopal claimed the decision to stop the event was not taken by the Delhi Police but was influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
He alleged they are shielding their "puppet Gyanesh Kumar."
In a social media post on X, Venugopal wrote, "How many permissions will you deny, Mr. Amit Shah? How many people will you stop?"
He added that despite being denied permission at Ashoka Hotel, they would continue to fight for Kumar's removal.
Police response
Delhi Police refutes Congress's allegations
However, a police source told ANI that permission for the Ashoka Hotel event depended on its management since it is a private property.
The Delhi Police also clarified that it had not withdrawn permission for the rally at Ramlila Maidan.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh had confirmed a no-objection certificate was issued to Congress for booking Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3.
Rally conditions
Delhi Police lays down terms for Congress rally
The Delhi Police has laid down certain "terms and conditions" for the Congress rally on November 1.
These include installing high-definition CCTV cameras at strategic locations and ensuring the event ends by 5:00pm.
They also prohibit speeches that could disturb communal harmony.
The police said there was "no objection" to the rally from a law-and-order perspective, subject to prior permission from land-owning authority and compliance with stipulated conditions.