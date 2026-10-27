Congress claims permission for mock impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar denied

Venugopal claimed the decision to stop the event was not taken by the Delhi Police but was influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

He alleged they are shielding their "puppet Gyanesh Kumar."

In a social media post on X, Venugopal wrote, "How many permissions will you deny, Mr. Amit Shah? How many people will you stop?"

He added that despite being denied permission at Ashoka Hotel, they would continue to fight for Kumar's removal.