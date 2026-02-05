'Congress hates Sikhs': PM after Rahul calls Bittu Singh 'traitor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his Rajya Sabha speech, alleged that the Congress harbors hatred toward Sikhs. The PM's remarks were in response to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi calling Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor." The incident took place during a heated exchange outside Parliament on Wednesday. Gandhi had called Singh, his former aide, a "traitor," to which the BJP leader responded by calling Gandhi a "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation).

Insulting remarks Gandhi's arrogance at peak, says PM Reacting to the exchange, PM Modi accused Gandhi of insulting the Sikh community with his "traitor" remark. "What happened yesterday, the Yuvraj of Congress who has shaatir dimag (crooked mind), called an MP of this House 'traitor.' His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call anyone else who has left the Congress a traitor. But he called the MP a traitor, because he is a Sikh," he said.

Contextual background Confrontation followed suspension of MPs The confrontation between Gandhi and Bittu came after eight MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Budget Session. The suspended members include Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Dean Kuriakose along with CPM MP S Venkatesan.

Accusations exchanged Bittu accused Gandhi of historical wrongs Later explaining his reaction, Bittu accused Gandhi of historical wrongs related to Operation Blue Star and anti-Sikh riots. "When he extended his hand, I said, 'You are traitors and the enemy of the nation who talk ill of the forces and the country every day. A sardar will never shake hands with the scion of the Gandhi family, the murderer of Sikhs'," he said. Bittu also claimed that Gandhi physically targeted him during their confrontation.

