'Congress hates Sikhs': PM after Rahul calls Bittu Singh 'traitor'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Rajya Sabha speech, alleged that the Congress harbors hatred toward Sikhs. The PM's remarks were in response to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi calling Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor." The incident took place during a heated exchange outside Parliament on Wednesday. Gandhi had called Singh, his former aide, a "traitor," to which the BJP leader responded by calling Gandhi a "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation).
Reacting to the exchange, PM Modi accused Gandhi of insulting the Sikh community with his "traitor" remark. "What happened yesterday, the Yuvraj of Congress who has shaatir dimag (crooked mind), called an MP of this House 'traitor.' His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call anyone else who has left the Congress a traitor. But he called the MP a traitor, because he is a Sikh," he said.
The confrontation between Gandhi and Bittu came after eight MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Budget Session. The suspended members include Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Dean Kuriakose along with CPM MP S Venkatesan.
Later explaining his reaction, Bittu accused Gandhi of historical wrongs related to Operation Blue Star and anti-Sikh riots. "When he extended his hand, I said, 'You are traitors and the enemy of the nation who talk ill of the forces and the country every day. A sardar will never shake hands with the scion of the Gandhi family, the murderer of Sikhs'," he said. Bittu also claimed that Gandhi physically targeted him during their confrontation.
"I don't know whether he was on drugs today. He targeted me and attacked," Bittu told NDTV, adding that he would consult party colleagues on whether Gandhi's action warranted a privilege motion. The incident has sparked protests from the Sikh community, including outside the Congress headquarters. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned Gandhi's remark, saying it reflected an unchanged mindset in Congress.