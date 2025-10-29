Congress leader sings Bangladesh national anthem at meeting; ignites controversy

A political controversy has erupted in Assam 's Barak Valley after senior Congress leader Bidhu Bhushan Das sang "Amar Sonar Bangla, Ami Tomay Bhalobasi," the national anthem of Bangladesh, during a party meeting. The incident took place at a Congress Seva Dal meeting in Sribhumi on Monday. Das, who is from Bhanga in the Sribhumi district and was formerly the chairperson of the Seva Dal's district unit, started his speech by singing Rabindranath Tagore's song from 1905.

Official response Congress can do anything: Assam minister The incident has drawn sharp reactions from political circles and social media. Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul said he had heard reports of a Congress leader singing Bangladesh's national anthem at a party event. He said, "Congress can do anything. Everything in that party is bizarre; they don't even know when or what to sing." Paul also said he would watch the video and urge the police to investigate the matter.

Internal defense Congress leaders dismiss controversy However, Congress leaders have dismissed the controversy as "politically motivated." Shahadat Ahmed Choudhury (Swapan), chairperson of the media department of the Karimganj (Sribhumi) district Congress committee, defended Das. He said that Das had only sung a Rabindra Sangeet and not Bangladesh's national anthem. "The song 'Amar Sonar Bangla' is primarily known as a composition by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore," Choudhury said.

Twitter Post Assam minister's post on X Bangladesh’s national anthem “Amar Sonar Bangla” sung at a Congress meeting in Sribhumi, Assam - the same country that wants to separate the Northeast from India!



Now it’s clear why Congress, for decades, allowed and encouraged illegal Miya infiltration into Assam - to change… pic.twitter.com/dJNizO8F13 — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) October 28, 2025

Political fallout BJP slams Congress, calls it 'Bangladesh-obsessed' The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has criticized the Congress over the incident. The BJP called the Congress "Bangladesh-obsessed" and linked it to a controversy over a Bangladesh map showing most of Northeast India. "If after this someone still can't see the agenda at play, then they're either blind, complicit or both," the party's Assam unit wrote on X.