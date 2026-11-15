Congress demanding 181 seats in UP Assembly elections: Akhilesh Yadav

The Congress's demand for 181 seats comes amid ongoing seat-sharing talks with the SP.

However, Yadav stressed that the SP's focus is on candidate winnability instead of just seat numbers.

He reiterated that defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains their top priority in these elections.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, an alliance between Congress and SP had won six and 37 seats respectively, out of a total of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.