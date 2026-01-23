'Corruption, mafia, crime': Modi attacks DMK in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu . He accused the ruling party of corruption and misgovernance, calling it a "Corruption, Mafia and Crime (CMC) government." Addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Modi said that the people are ready for change and want to end DMK's rule.

Broken promises Modi accuses DMK of failing to deliver on promises Modi also accused the DMK of betraying public trust by not delivering on its promises. He said, "You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people." The PM also slammed the party for allowing drug and liquor mafias to thrive in Tamil Nadu, which he said was ruining the future of youth and causing anxiety among families.

Concentrated power Modi criticizes DMK for concentrating power in 1 family Modi also accused the DMK of concentrating power in one family and lacking democratic values. He said, "DMK is working only for one family. If you want to move ahead in that party, you have no option but to become a 'yes' person." He claimed corruption was so rampant that even children knew how deep it ran and whose pockets the money ended up in.

Advertisement

Development focus Modi highlights NDA's development agenda for Tamil Nadu Highlighting the NDA's development agenda for Tamil Nadu, Modi said that the Centre had given ₹3 lakh crore to the state in devolution over 11 years, three times more than previous coalition governments. He also spoke about connecting small farmers and fishermen with cooperatives and strengthening Farmer-Producer Organizations to boost agriculture-linked industries. The PM stressed youth and women empowerment as the key to building a "Viksit Bharat." He criticized the DMK for failing on these fronts.

Advertisement