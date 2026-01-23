'Corruption, mafia, crime': Modi attacks DMK in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu. He accused the ruling party of corruption and misgovernance, calling it a "Corruption, Mafia and Crime (CMC) government." Addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Modi said that the people are ready for change and want to end DMK's rule.
Broken promises
Modi accuses DMK of failing to deliver on promises
Modi also accused the DMK of betraying public trust by not delivering on its promises. He said, "You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people." The PM also slammed the party for allowing drug and liquor mafias to thrive in Tamil Nadu, which he said was ruining the future of youth and causing anxiety among families.
Concentrated power
Modi criticizes DMK for concentrating power in 1 family
Modi also accused the DMK of concentrating power in one family and lacking democratic values. He said, "DMK is working only for one family. If you want to move ahead in that party, you have no option but to become a 'yes' person." He claimed corruption was so rampant that even children knew how deep it ran and whose pockets the money ended up in.
Development focus
Modi highlights NDA's development agenda for Tamil Nadu
Highlighting the NDA's development agenda for Tamil Nadu, Modi said that the Centre had given ₹3 lakh crore to the state in devolution over 11 years, three times more than previous coalition governments. He also spoke about connecting small farmers and fishermen with cooperatives and strengthening Farmer-Producer Organizations to boost agriculture-linked industries. The PM stressed youth and women empowerment as the key to building a "Viksit Bharat." He criticized the DMK for failing on these fronts.
Empowerment focus
Modi emphasizes youth and women empowerment in Tamil Nadu
Modi also promised to transform healthcare in Tamil Nadu by promoting pharmaceutical manufacturing and creating employment opportunities. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the central government's Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G Ram G) scheme, highlighting that the state is yet to receive ₹1,026 crore under the new scheme. The state's Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May 2026 for all 234 constituencies.