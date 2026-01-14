HC disposes TMC's plea over I-PAC raids; SC hearing tomorrow 

The Calcutta High Court has disposed of a plea by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking protection of sensitive political data, which was allegedly seized during recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids. The decision came after the ED informed the court that it did not seize any data from the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office or its co-founder Pratik Jain's residence. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing ED, said it was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who seized documents and electronic devices.

Court proceedings Court records ED's statement, disposes of TMC's plea Justice Suvra Ghosh then recorded the ED's statement and disposed of the TMC's plea. The court noted that "nothing was seized from either the office of [I-PAC] or the residence of the Director [of I-PAC]." Banerjee had allegedly removed documents and electronic devices from these premises, claiming they contained information related to her party. Demanding the return of documents, the ED filed a counter-petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Banerjee.

Counter petition ED seeks CBI probe against Banerjee The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the petition filed by the ED against Banerjee for allegedly obstructing the agency's search. The ED claims its actions are part of its investigation into a 2020 money-laundering case linked to businessman Anup Majee, accused in a coal smuggling case. According to the ED, Banerjee's presence at the search site and the alleged removal of documents had an intimidating effect on officers and gravely undermined its capacity to conduct its statutory tasks independently.

