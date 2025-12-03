Delhi municipal by-polls: Full list of winners in 12 wards

The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls are out, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning seven out of 12 seats. The state election commission announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three seats, while the Indian National Congress and All India Forward Bloc secured one seat each. The bypolls were held on November 30 across 12 wards.

Seat distribution BJP's strong performance in MCD bypolls The BJP retained most of its seats in the municipal by-polls. Anita Jain won from Shalimar Bagh B ward, previously held by current CM Rekha Gupta; Manisha Devi won from Dwarka B, and Sarla Choudhry won Vinod Nagar. Other winners include Veena Asija (Ashok Vihar), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash), Rekha Rani (Dichaon Kalan), and Suman Kumar Gupta (Chandni Chowk).

AAP's wins AAP and Congress secure seats in MCD bypolls The AAP won three seats: Ram Swaroop Kanojia won the Dakhshin Puri seat, Anil won Mundka, and Rajan Arora won Naraina. The Congress's Suresh Choudhry won the Sangam Vihar ward, while Mohd Imran of the AIFB won Chandani Mahal. The voter turnout in these bypolls was 38.51%, a drop from the 50.47% turnout in the 2022 MCD elections for 250 wards. The State Election Commission, Delhi, had set up 10 counting centers to facilitate the counting process.