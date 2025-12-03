Delhi municipal by-polls: Full list of winners in 12 wards
What's the story
The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls are out, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning seven out of 12 seats. The state election commission announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three seats, while the Indian National Congress and All India Forward Bloc secured one seat each. The bypolls were held on November 30 across 12 wards.
Seat distribution
BJP's strong performance in MCD bypolls
The BJP retained most of its seats in the municipal by-polls. Anita Jain won from Shalimar Bagh B ward, previously held by current CM Rekha Gupta; Manisha Devi won from Dwarka B, and Sarla Choudhry won Vinod Nagar. Other winners include Veena Asija (Ashok Vihar), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash), Rekha Rani (Dichaon Kalan), and Suman Kumar Gupta (Chandni Chowk).
AAP's wins
AAP and Congress secure seats in MCD bypolls
The AAP won three seats: Ram Swaroop Kanojia won the Dakhshin Puri seat, Anil won Mundka, and Rajan Arora won Naraina. The Congress's Suresh Choudhry won the Sangam Vihar ward, while Mohd Imran of the AIFB won Chandani Mahal. The voter turnout in these bypolls was 38.51%, a drop from the 50.47% turnout in the 2022 MCD elections for 250 wards. The State Election Commission, Delhi, had set up 10 counting centers to facilitate the counting process.
Security arrangements
Security measures in place for MCD bypolls
The strong rooms where electronic voting machines (EVMs) were kept after polling were secured with adequate security measures. This included round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and the deployment of paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel. Nearly 1,800 Delhi Police personnel and 10 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed for the counting process. Around 700 personnel were specifically deployed for counting duties.