Fadnavis orders probe into Ajit Pawar's son's ₹300cr land deal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into a controversial ₹300 crore land deal involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar 's son, Parth. The investigation will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge. "I have sought all the information regarding the issue... Serious issues are coming forward at the primary level," Fadnavis told PTI.

Investigation details Sub-registrar suspended, high-level committee formed The Maharashtra Revenue Department has suspended a sub-registrar in connection with the transaction. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate how 40 acres of "Mahar watan land (government-owned land)" were sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Parth is a partner. The land was located in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area and reportedly sold for ₹300 crore with a stamp duty waiver of ₹21 crore, according to an official.

Minister's statement Revenue minister on deal Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said his department would look into the matter only after a formal complaint. "The Industries Department...offers waivers or reliefs. That department will have to provide all relevant details," Bawankule said. The Opposition has demanded clarity on the issue, with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar calling for a judicial inquiry to ensure transparency in the investigation.