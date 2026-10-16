Special Parliament session likely this month to pass delimitation bill

Per NDTV, the government is also in talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has 22 MPs, to secure its support for these bills.

The government is leveraging the bad blood between the Congress and the DMK, which split with the Congress and also left the INDIA bloc after the grand old party cosied up with CM Vijay's TVK after the state polls.

The Centre is also reaching out to smaller opposition parties as it looks to consolidate numbers.