'If they're going to…': Tharoor demands 50% tariff on US 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged the Indian government to impose reciprocal duties on American goods. This comes after United States President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff hike on Indian exports over India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil, taking the total tariff to 50%. "I think this is unjust and unfair in various ways," Tharoor said, calling the US action "uncalled for."

Trade fairness US's selective tariff imposition questioned by Tharoor Tharoor questioned why the US has not imposed similar tariffs on China or the European Union, which have much larger energy trade with Russia. He also pointed out that the US imports uranium hexafluoride, palladium and other chemicals from Russia for its industries. "We are not a nation that goes around issuing threats. But...if they're going to apply 50% to us, our current tariff on America, which is...an average of 17%, will also go up to 50%," Tharoor said.

Allegations rebutted Congress's Kharge blames PM for trade deal fail Taking a different approach, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly responsible for the tariff imposition on India. He said the PM failed to negotiate a trade deal with the US despite several months of negotiations, and now Trump is "intimidating and coercing us." "You can't even blame this foreign policy disaster on the 70 years of Congress," Kharge wrote on X.