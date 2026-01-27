Karisma Kapoor brings Kapoor Khandaan's food legacy to 'MasterChef India'

Karisma Kapoor brings Kapoor family food legacy to 'MasterChef'

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:32 pm Jan 27, 202602:32 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor will be the special guest on an upcoming episode of MasterChef India. The episode will celebrate the iconic food culture of her family, the Kapoor Khandaan. Speaking about her family's connection with food, she said it has always been about love and togetherness. "Acting is our first love and our second love is food," she added.