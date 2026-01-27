Karisma Kapoor brings Kapoor Khandaan's food legacy to 'MasterChef India'
Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor will be the special guest on an upcoming episode of MasterChef India. The episode will celebrate the iconic food culture of her family, the Kapoor Khandaan. Speaking about her family's connection with food, she said it has always been about love and togetherness. "Acting is our first love and our second love is food," she added.
As the contestants presented their dishes, Kapoor praised their efforts and flavors. She said if her family members, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, were there, they would have loved the dishes too. The episode is a tribute to the rich culinary legacy of Bollywood's popular Kapoor Khandaan. It airs Monday to Friday at 8:00pm on Sony TV and Sony LIV.
The judges of MasterChef India, Chef Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Kunal Kapur, will guide the home cooks through this culinary journey. Interestingly, recently Netflix dropped a special documentary, titled Dining With the Kapoors, which brought all of the Kapoor family together to celebrate the 100th birthday of the late Raj Kapoor.