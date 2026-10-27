Rijiju slams Congress for sharing misleading videos on China border
What's the story
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the Indian National Congress for sharing misleading videos regarding border tensions with China. The Indian Army clarified that one video showed Chinese commercial vehicles at Nathu La Pass, an authorized trade point between India and China. The second video, which featured Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, was confirmed to be a deepfake from a press briefing in Jammu and Kashmir.
Misinformation allegations
Rijiju demands apology from Congress
The first video was shared by Ritu Choudhary, a Bihar Congress spokesperson.
One video claimed Chinese vehicles had crossed into Indian territory, while another alleged China had occupied parts of Arunachal Pradesh and denied supplies to the Army.
Rijiju demanded an apology from the party for spreading what he called a "fake AI video." He said this act was akin to actions by India's enemies.
Video debunking
Army clarifies videos
The Indian Army clarified that the first video was misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion.
"The movement of commercial vehicles at an authorized border trade route is being misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion," it said.
The second video was identified as a deepfake, with the original footage coming from a press briefing in Kupwara on infiltration attempts across the Line of Control.
Twitter Post
Indian Army fact-checks video claiming Chinese vehicles' incursion
🚨 Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour Exposed— INDIAN ARMY FACT CHECK (@MythbusterXX) October 26, 2026
❌ Social media accounts are circulating a video showing Chinese vehicles near the India-China border, falsely portraying it as an unauthorised entry of Chinese vehicles into Indian territory. The misleading caption further alleges… pic.twitter.com/k2cjv2EY1R
Twitter Post
Indian Army fact-checks digitally altered video
🚨 Detect the Deepfake— INDIAN ARMY FACT CHECK (@MythbusterXX) October 25, 2026
❌ A digitally altered video is being circulated with fabricated remarks attributed to Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian Army has been denied… pic.twitter.com/4e2y3MbZDg
Political backlash
NSUI chief defends video
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also slammed the Congress for trying to tarnish the image of the Armed Forces. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said that this incident proves the "anti-Army mindset" of the party.
NSUI chief Vinod Jakhar defended the video, saying even if it was doctored, its contents were correct. Speaking to NDTV, he questioned why forces were deployed in Delhi and not Arunachal Pradesh against alleged Chinese encroachment.