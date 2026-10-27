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Home / News / Politics News / Rijiju slams Congress for sharing misleading videos on China border
Rijiju slams Congress for sharing misleading videos on China border
The Indian Army has clarified regarding the two videos

Rijiju slams Congress for sharing misleading videos on China border

By Snehil Singh
Oct 27, 2026
02:35 pm
What's the story

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the Indian National Congress for sharing misleading videos regarding border tensions with China. The Indian Army clarified that one video showed Chinese commercial vehicles at Nathu La Pass, an authorized trade point between India and China. The second video, which featured Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, was confirmed to be a deepfake from a press briefing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Misinformation allegations

Rijiju demands apology from Congress

The first video was shared by Ritu Choudhary, a Bihar Congress spokesperson.

One video claimed Chinese vehicles had crossed into Indian territory, while another alleged China had occupied parts of Arunachal Pradesh and denied supplies to the Army.

Rijiju demanded an apology from the party for spreading what he called a "fake AI video." He said this act was akin to actions by India's enemies.

Video debunking

Army clarifies videos

The Indian Army clarified that the first video was misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion.

"The movement of commercial vehicles at an authorized border trade route is being misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion," it said.

The second video was identified as a deepfake, with the original footage coming from a press briefing in Kupwara on infiltration attempts across the Line of Control.

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Twitter Post

Indian Army fact-checks video claiming Chinese vehicles' incursion

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Twitter Post

Indian Army fact-checks digitally altered video

Political backlash

NSUI chief defends video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also slammed the Congress for trying to tarnish the image of the Armed Forces. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said that this incident proves the "anti-Army mindset" of the party.

NSUI chief Vinod Jakhar defended the video, saying even if it was doctored, its contents were correct. Speaking to NDTV, he questioned why forces were deployed in Delhi and not Arunachal Pradesh against alleged Chinese encroachment.

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