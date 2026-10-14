'Lady hiding in Dehradun': Who was Rahul Gandhi referring to

The mention of this mysterious woman has sparked speculation about her identity and role in the controversy

While Gandhi did not disclose the woman's identity, political commentator Vijay Thottathil and AICC media coordinator Harmeet Kaur speculated that she could be Seema Khanna, the Election Commission's director general (IT).

Thottathil tweeted asking, "Where is Seema Khanna?" while Kaur asked if she was "hiding in Dehradun" and who was protecting her.

"What are they trying to hide?" Kaur tweeted.