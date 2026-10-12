Letter reveals why CJI declined meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Kharge
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday declined a meeting request from opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss issues related to the ongoing protests in Delhi. In his letter to the Congress leaders, CJI Kant said discussing pending cases would violate the principle of separation of powers and would be incompatible with established ethics and judicial propriety.
Judicial independence
'Judicial propriety... separation of powers...': CJI Kant
CJI Kant stressed that the matters raised concerning the Chief Election Commissioner/Election Commission of India, alleged arbitrary arrests of students, closure of metro stations, and cancellation of trains were already sub judice before the top court.
He also clarified that the Supreme Court doesn't have administrative powers over issues highlighted in their letter.
Twitter Post
Read letter here
CJI Surya Kant had written to Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on 11th October.— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026
"...convening a meeting to discuss pending cases would wholly contravene the principle of Separation of Powers, an intrinsic facet of the basic structure doctrine of… pic.twitter.com/wcEk5N3KDO
Legal recourse
'Petitions can be filed...'
"However, in the exercise of our jurisdiction under Article 32 of our Constitution, along with other plenary powers, including that of judicial review, we are duty-bound to consider on the judicial side the gravamen of issues affecting the citizens of India," he said.
CJI Kant invited the opposition leaders to file petitions through established legal procedures instead of submitting a memorandum.
He assured that any petition would be heard at the earliest opportunity in accordance with the law.
Petitions
Matters raising similar issues scheduled for hearing on Tuesday
The CJI further pointed out that matters raising similar issues were scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.
"If so advised, you may submit your petition on Monday, either physically at the Supreme Court of India, between 10.30 a.m and 4.30 pm, or alternatively, by utilizing the e-filing option, which permits filing at any time and on any day," the letter stated.
Protest issues
Kant said court doors were open to everyone
The opposition leaders plan to file a petition seeking an end to the SIR exercise and the removal of CEC Kumar.
Earlier, CJI Kant said the doors were open to everyone.
"Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every....citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law," he told reporters after the NHRC's 33rd Foundation Day function on Monday.