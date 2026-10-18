Maharashtra CEO requests ECI to amend Form 6
What's the story
The Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to amend Form 6. The amendment will allow voters whose names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to apply for re-inclusion without declaring themselves first-time voters. The proposal was submitted to the ECI last week and aims to clear confusion over existing declarations in Form 6.
Application challenges
Confusion over 'New voters' declaration
Currently, Form 6 requires applicants to declare they are applying for inclusion for the first time. This has made it difficult for voters who were previously on electoral rolls to apply again.
Many fear that declaring themselves as first-time voters could amount to making a false statement, which is punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
Amendment proposals
Proposed changes to Form 6
To address these issues, the Maharashtra CEO's proposal suggests three major changes to Form 6.
These include removing "New Voters" from the title, introducing a separate declaration for those seeking re-inclusion after being removed from electoral rolls, and allowing applicants to provide their previous Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.
The aim is to differentiate between first-time registrants and those seeking re-inclusion.
Approval process
Proposed amendments pending approval
These proposed changes are still subject to legal and administrative approval. The issue comes up as Maharashtra continues with its SIR process.
The state's claims-and-objections window will close on October 26, with the final electoral roll due to be published on November 16.
If approved, these amendments could streamline the re-inclusion process for eligible voters in Maharashtra.