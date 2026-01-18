Modi's 'mahajungle raj' jab at Mamata's TMC in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal , calling it a "maha jungle raj." He made these remarks during a rally in Singur, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The PM claimed that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can bring industrial progress to Bengal by improving its law and order situation.

Development claims PM Modi highlights BJP's contributions to Bengal Modi also highlighted the BJP's contributions to Bengal, such as honoring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and giving classical language status to Bengali. He accused the TMC of blocking central government schemes, which he said are hurting Bengal's people. The PM promised that a BJP government would enhance every district's capability and support sectors like fishing with better technology and support.

Development blockade Modi criticizes TMC for blocking development Modi slammed the TMC for blocking development and welfare work, drawing a parallel with the Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in Delhi. He said Bengal's education is under threat from mafia and corruption under TMC rule. The PM promised that voting for the BJP would ensure safety from violence on campuses and job security for teachers.

