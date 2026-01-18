Modi's 'mahajungle raj' jab at Mamata's TMC in Bengal
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, calling it a "maha jungle raj." He made these remarks during a rally in Singur, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The PM claimed that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can bring industrial progress to Bengal by improving its law and order situation.
Development claims
PM Modi highlights BJP's contributions to Bengal
Modi also highlighted the BJP's contributions to Bengal, such as honoring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and giving classical language status to Bengali. He accused the TMC of blocking central government schemes, which he said are hurting Bengal's people. The PM promised that a BJP government would enhance every district's capability and support sectors like fishing with better technology and support.
Development blockade
Modi criticizes TMC for blocking development
Modi slammed the TMC for blocking development and welfare work, drawing a parallel with the Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in Delhi. He said Bengal's education is under threat from mafia and corruption under TMC rule. The PM promised that voting for the BJP would ensure safety from violence on campuses and job security for teachers.
Industrial promise
Modi promises industrial progress under BJP rule
The PM assured that Bengal would see industrial progress only when law and order improved, which he said would happen under a BJP government. He also accused TMC of playing with national security by protecting infiltrators for vote bank politics. "Only a BJP government will end this," he said, promising to restore peace and development in the state.