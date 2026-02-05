Fiery exchange in Rajya Sabha after Modi's LS speech canceled 

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a fiery showdown on Thursday, with Union Minister JP Nadda accusing the Congress of being "held hostage to a naive child," apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi . The confrontation came after repeated disruptions and the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's scheduled address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. PM Modi is now expected to speak in the Upper House around 5pm.

Political exchange Kharge accuses government of stifling debate in Lok Sabha Nadda blamed the opposition for stalling proceedings and dismissed allegations of a threat to democratic functioning. He said, "You did not let the House function. I strongly condemn the allegation that democracy is in danger." In response, Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of stifling debate in Lok Sabha. He asked why national interest issues couldn't be raised freely across both Houses.

Parliamentary decorum Kiren Rijiju urges MPs to respect House rules, traditions Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also joined the fray, urging MPs to respect House rules and traditions. He said, "Today, we expect all MPs to follow the rules and traditions of the House." "If Congress does not wish to listen, that is its choice, but others do. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is not following House rules, and Rahul Gandhi is not adhering to parliamentary norms," Rijiju said. As tensions escalated, Congress members walked out.

Escalating tensions LS adjourned till 2 Similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha, which was adjourned till 2:00pm. The confrontation came amid protests in Lok Sabha, where Gandhi has accused the government of not allowing him to complete his speech on national security issues. Gandhi has been insisting that he be allowed to read out excerpts from Army chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, including sections about the 2020 India-China military standoff in Ladakh, but he was not allowed.

