MP minister calls Indore molestation 'lesson' for cricketers, sparks outrage

A motorcyclist in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly molested two Australian women cricketers on Thursday. The accused, Aqeel alias Naitra, a 29-year-old serial offender from Khajrana, was arrested within hours of the incident. However, the case sent ripples about security measures in the area, especially since it involved international cricketers. Adding fuel to the fire were Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks on the crime. He said, "It's a lesson for us and for the players as well."

Controversial statement Minister's statement draws flak from opposition, women's rights groups Vijayvargiya suggested that the players should have informed local authorities before going out. He said, "I think this will remind the players that in the future, if we leave our venue, we should inform our security or local administration before leaving." His comments have been sharply criticized by opposition parties and women's rights groups. Former Union Minister Arun Yadav called the statement "disgusting and regressive," adding it reflects a disturbing mindset.

Mixed reactions Sporting community divided over incident The incident has also drawn varied opinions in the sporting community. Former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association president Sanjay Jagdale said players need to be "vigilant" if they don't inform anyone about their whereabouts. This isn't the first time Vijayvargiya has made controversial remarks about women and morality. He had previously criticized Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for their public displays of affection, calling it "a lack of values."