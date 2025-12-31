Mumbai civic polls: 99% development funds to ruling alliance: Report

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, an investigation by The Indian Express has revealed that over 99% of development funds were allocated to wards represented by members of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. It found that between February 2023 and October 2025, more than ₹1,490.66 crore was sanctioned for civic development works, such as road repairs, drainage upgrades, health facilities, and neighbourhood beautification.

Fund distribution BJP lawmakers receive largest share of development funds Records reveal ₹1,476.92 crore was allotted to areas under MLAs, MLCs and MPs from the ruling alliance, with BJP legislators receiving the largest share of ₹1,076.7 crore, followed by those from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (₹372.7 crore). However, a mere ₹13.74 crore (0.9%) was allocated to opposition members. A lone Congress legislator from Mumbadevi constituency in South Mumbai received funds. All 10 MLAs from the Shiv Sena (UBT), two from Congress, and one from SP received no funds at all.

Political landscape Mahayuti alliance dominates MLAs and MPs Between February 2023 and November 2024, the Mahayuti alliance had 21 MLAs from Mumbai, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had 15. After the November 2024 Assembly elections, Mahayuti gained another seat from MVA. However, MVA has an edge in parliamentarians with four out of six MPs belonging to the opposing coalition.

Fund allocation BJP legislators receive largest share of funds In the current fiscal year, ₹360 crore was allocated to ruling legislators. Ram Kadam of Ghatkopar West (BJP) received the most with ₹70 crore in civic funds. The next in line was also a BJP representative, Yogesh Sagar (Charkop), with Rs 67.47 crore, followed by party colleague Atul Bhatkhalkar (Kandivali East) with Rs 66.06 crore. The timing of these allocations has raised concerns as over ₹467 crore was released to ruling-party incumbents before the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Proposal issues Opposition legislators claim proposals were stalled Opposition legislators have claimed that their proposals for civic development were stalled at the approval stage. Ruling-party leaders attribute the fund allocation imbalance to "incomplete proposals" from opposition legislators. The analysis quoted Mrudul Nile, a public policy expert and professor at Mumbai University, emphasizing that "development visibility is narrative control," with repaired roads and parks serving as tangible demonstrations of governance by ruling legislators.