'Must explain conduct': CJI raps Rahul Gandhi over SC march 

Today, the top court took up the petitions filed by Gandhi and other INDIA Bloc leaders questioning the functioning of the ECI over the decisions related to SIR.

The Supreme Court has issued notice seeking responses from ECI, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on Gandhi and others' plea.

It also issued a notice on a different plea seeking a regulatory framework for protests and processions near judicial complexes.