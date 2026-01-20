'Nitin Nabin my boss...': PM Modi welcomes new BJP chief
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Nitin Nabin as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a grand ceremony in New Delhi. Speaking at the party headquarters during the "Sangathan Parv," PM Modi called Nabin his "boss" in party matters. "When it is about the party, Nitin Nabin is the boss, and I'm a party worker," he said.
Leadership accolades
PM Modi praises Nabin's contributions, past presidents
PM Modi also praised Nabin for his contributions and responsibilities in the party. "Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial. He belongs to the generation that has witnessed major economic, social, and technological transformations in India. He belongs to the generation that received information from the radio in their childhood and is now an active user of AI. Nitin ji possesses both youthful energy and extensive experience in organizational work. This will be very beneficial," he said.
Party expansion
PM Modi highlights BJP's growth under various leaders
The prime minister also credited Rajnath Singh for leading the party to its first full majority. He praised Amit Shah for expanding BJP's presence across India and credited JP Nadda with strengthening it from grassroots to Parliament. PM Modi said, "BJP is a tradition... Here, there is more of 'relationship' than just 'membership.'"
Core principles
PM Modi emphasizes BJP's values and responsibilities
Further, PM Modi explained that while leadership may change, the party's core values remain constant. "Here, presidents change, but ideals do not change," he said. He stressed that holding a position in BJP is an arrangement, but carrying out work is a lifelong responsibility. "BJP is such a tradition that runs not by position but by process. Here, holding a post is an arrangement, and carrying out the work is a lifelong responsibility," he said.
Modi
Nabin youngest person to hold this position
At 45, the MLA from Bihar is the youngest person to hold this position since Shah, who became party president in 2014 at the age of 49. Nabin replaces JP Nadda. Nabin will now lead the party in upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. He will also spearhead an organizational overhaul that has been pending for over a year.