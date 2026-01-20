'Nitin Nabin my boss...': PM Modi welcomes new BJP chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Nitin Nabin as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a grand ceremony in New Delhi. Speaking at the party headquarters during the "Sangathan Parv," PM Modi called Nabin his "boss" in party matters. "When it is about the party, Nitin Nabin is the boss, and I'm a party worker," he said.

Leadership accolades PM Modi praises Nabin's contributions, past presidents PM Modi also praised Nabin for his contributions and responsibilities in the party. "Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial. He belongs to the generation that has witnessed major economic, social, and technological transformations in India. He belongs to the generation that received information from the radio in their childhood and is now an active user of AI. Nitin ji possesses both youthful energy and extensive experience in organizational work. This will be very beneficial," he said.

Party expansion PM Modi highlights BJP's growth under various leaders The prime minister also credited Rajnath Singh for leading the party to its first full majority. He praised Amit Shah for expanding BJP's presence across India and credited JP Nadda with strengthening it from grassroots to Parliament. PM Modi said, "BJP is a tradition... Here, there is more of 'relationship' than just 'membership.'"

Core principles PM Modi emphasizes BJP's values and responsibilities Further, PM Modi explained that while leadership may change, the party's core values remain constant. "Here, presidents change, but ideals do not change," he said. He stressed that holding a position in BJP is an arrangement, but carrying out work is a lifelong responsibility. "BJP is such a tradition that runs not by position but by process. Here, holding a post is an arrangement, and carrying out the work is a lifelong responsibility," he said.

