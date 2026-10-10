BJP president accuses INDIA, CJP of trying to destabilize India
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin has accused opposition parties of trying to destabilize India for political gain. He alleged that their actions were being influenced by "foreign forces." The allegations were made during a press conference on Saturday, the same day that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the INDIA bloc planned a protest in New Delhi.
Accusations made
Nabin points fingers at Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal
Nabin specifically pointed fingers at two groups: one led by Rahul Gandhi of the "INDI Alliance" and another comprising associates of Arvind Kejriwal under CJP.
He alleged these groups were trying to create instability in India, which is home to 1.4 billion people living peacefully and contributing to national progress.
"Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country," he said.
Political agenda
Opposition rejecting people's verdict: BJP chief
Nabin further accused these groups of rejecting the people's verdict and trying to destabilize the country for their political agendas.
He said they were acting at the behest of foreign forces.
"I want to state clearly to both these groups that the people of India see right through your motives," he added.
Democratic resilience
'Indian democracy will not bow down'
Despite the global crises, Nabin said India is moving forward on a path of continuous progress.
He expressed confidence that Indian democracy is strong enough to withstand such attempts to destabilize it.
"Let me state clearly: Indian democracy possesses immense strength, and the patriots of this nation will unite to thwart your designs," he said.
Protest details
CJP's protest against ECI on Saturday
The CJP had called for a protest on Saturday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The protest is against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
This comes amid a political confrontation between the opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of "vote chori" and revision of electoral rolls.