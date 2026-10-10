BJP president accuses INDIA, CJP of trying to destabilize India

Nabin specifically pointed fingers at two groups: one led by Rahul Gandhi of the "INDI Alliance" and another comprising associates of Arvind Kejriwal under CJP.

He alleged these groups were trying to create instability in India, which is home to 1.4 billion people living peacefully and contributing to national progress.

"Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country," he said.