Opposition MPs walk out from Rajya Sabha as Modi speaks

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Thursday. Modi was initially scheduled to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but the plan was canceled amid massive protest from the opposition over former Army chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir.

Twitter Post Opposition MPs walk out from RS Opposition MPs walkout from Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his reply on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. https://t.co/2nA2wZ6rBg pic.twitter.com/CouekWMU6B — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2026

Modi Previous years have been the years of rapid development Before the stunt by the opposition MPs, Modi praised the journey of Viksit Bharat, saying previous years have been the years of rapid development of the country." "This has been the era of change in every walk of life, in every section of society. The country is going ahead in the right direction at a fast pace," he said.

Dig 'Let Kharge sit and sloganeer' As shoutings from the opposition side overshadowed his speech, Modi took a dig at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and said he could sit and shout slogans, given his age. "Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer...There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting."

Opposition Ongoing Budget Session has seen repeated adjournments The ongoing Budget Session has seen repeated adjournments since Monday after protests from the opposition side for not allowing Rahul Gandhi to read out excerpts from the memoir and over the trade deal with the US. According to Gandhi, the memoir mentions how the country's top political leaders failed to give clear directions during the 2020 standoff with China.