Opposition MPs walk out from Rajya Sabha as Modi speaks
What's the story
Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Thursday. Modi was initially scheduled to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but the plan was canceled amid massive protest from the opposition over former Army chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir.
Opposition MPs walk out from RS
Opposition MPs walkout from Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his reply on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. https://t.co/2nA2wZ6rBg pic.twitter.com/CouekWMU6B— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2026
Modi
Previous years have been the years of rapid development
Before the stunt by the opposition MPs, Modi praised the journey of Viksit Bharat, saying previous years have been the years of rapid development of the country." "This has been the era of change in every walk of life, in every section of society. The country is going ahead in the right direction at a fast pace," he said.
Dig
'Let Kharge sit and sloganeer'
As shoutings from the opposition side overshadowed his speech, Modi took a dig at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and said he could sit and shout slogans, given his age. "Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer...There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting."
Opposition
Ongoing Budget Session has seen repeated adjournments
The ongoing Budget Session has seen repeated adjournments since Monday after protests from the opposition side for not allowing Rahul Gandhi to read out excerpts from the memoir and over the trade deal with the US. According to Gandhi, the memoir mentions how the country's top political leaders failed to give clear directions during the 2020 standoff with China.
LS
Modi's speech was canceled on Wednesday
On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha session witnessed dramatic scenes again as opposition women MPs marched toward the Treasury benches with placards that read, "Do what is right." As protests intensified, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House without allowing PM Modi to address it Birla later said he had prior information about a possible disruption during Modi's address.