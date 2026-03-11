Opposition's no-confidence motion against LS Speaker defeated

The Lok Sabha has rejected the opposition's No Confidence Motion against Speaker Om Birla by a voice vote amid sloganeering. The House has been adjourned for the day. The debate saw heated arguments between the government and the opposition, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah staunchly defending the Speaker and accusing the opposition of destroying parliamentary traditions.

Twitter Post Shah gets angry #WATCH | "Suno, ab sun'na padega," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah angrily as Opposition MPs raise protest as he reads out the attendance sheet of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi from 15th to 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/9w2DbOZO4m — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

Speaker Constitution gave role of mediator to the Speaker: Shah He said the Constitution gave the role of a mediator to the Speaker, yet the opposition had cast suspicions on him. "In 75 years, both...Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than 'paatal.' Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation." Defending Birla further, he said if one goes against the rules, it is the job of the speaker to intervene.

Rahul He chose to 'run away' from the House In particular, Shah attacked Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of running away from the House when given a chance to speak. "LoP has grievances...that he is not allowed to speak, that his voice is stifled. I would like to ask him, 'who decides to speak?' The Speaker? No... you have to decide. But when you have a chance you are in Germany...England. Then he complains."

