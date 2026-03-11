Opposition's no-confidence motion against LS Speaker defeated

LOADING...
The House has been adjourned

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 11, 2026
06:28 pm
The Lok Sabha has rejected the opposition's No Confidence Motion against Speaker Om Birla by a voice vote amid sloganeering. The House has been adjourned for the day. The debate saw heated arguments between the government and the opposition, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah staunchly defending the Speaker and accusing the opposition of destroying parliamentary traditions.

Constitution gave role of mediator to the Speaker: Shah

He said the Constitution gave the role of a mediator to the Speaker, yet the opposition had cast suspicions on him. "In 75 years, both...Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than 'paatal.' Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation." Defending Birla further, he said if one goes against the rules, it is the job of the speaker to intervene.

He chose to 'run away' from the House

In particular, Shah attacked Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of running away from the House when given a chance to speak. "LoP has grievances...that he is not allowed to speak, that his voice is stifled. I would like to ask him, 'who decides to speak?' The Speaker? No... you have to decide. But when you have a chance you are in Germany...England. Then he complains."

Which Speaker stopped you, asks Shah 

He pointed out that Congress MPs spoke for 157 hours and 55 minutes in the 18th Lok Sabha. "Which Speaker stopped you? Nobody can," Shah said. He also cited his low attendance, saying in "17th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 51%. National avergae was 66%. In 16th... his attendance was 52%. National avergae was 80%. In 15th...his attendance was 43%. National avergae was 76%."

