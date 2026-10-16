'How can Musk write this about PM?': Owaisi slams BJP

Musk had alleged that "oligarchs" in India were obstructing his company's entry and asked whether Mukesh Ambani was the "real boss of India."

Owaisi, however, drew a line between opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and letting a foreign businessman dictate terms to India.

He asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hesitant to respond to Musk's allegations.

"The sad thing is, why are the BJP and the Modi government so afraid of gorachamdi (white skin)?" he said.