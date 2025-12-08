Months before IndiGo crisis, panel warned of pilot duty violations

Months before the ongoing IndiGo flight cancellations, a parliamentary committee had warned of possible risks in India's aviation system. The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had cautioned against ignoring pilot fatigue norms and expanding fleets without matching manpower growth. The committee's report highlighted a serious mismatch between the rapid growth of aircraft fleets and the slower expansion of pilots and air traffic controllers (ATCs), The Economic Times had reported.

Safety concerns Committee warns of critical inflection point in aviation The committee warned that India's aviation system was nearing a "critical inflection point" due to pilot fatigue, ATC overload, regulatory manpower shortages, and rapid fleet expansion. It flagged rising workloads for pilots and controllers as a major concern. The report stated that "fatigue increases the chances of runway incursions, ground collisions, and airborne conflicts." It called on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enforce compliance with updated Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations.

Crisis response Parliamentary committee to review recent flight cancelations Chaired by Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, the parliamentary committee will soon review the recent wave of flight cancellations and hold discussions with IndiGo. The airline has been canceling hundreds of flights daily after failing to implement revised fatigue-management norms for pilots. The DGCA had introduced updated FDTL rules last year for phased implementation, but IndiGo's inability to reorganize its large-scale rosters has caused a severe manpower crunch and widespread disruption.

Safety measures Committee recommends national fatigue risk management system The committee had also recommended a national Fatigue Risk Management System for ATCs and a full staffing audit to address overwork and long hours. It emphasized that rapid fleet expansion would require thousands of new pilots in the coming years, making streamlined training and clear safety frameworks even more important. The report pointed out several structural weaknesses, including a severe regulatory gap in high-risk mountain-flying regions where mandatory certification is still absent.