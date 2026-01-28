Pilot issued 'mayday' before Ajit Pawar's plane crashed, probe finds 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred when a Learjet 45 aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airstrip. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that all five people on board, including Pawar, were killed. Initial findings suggest dense fog and lack of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) made landing difficult.

Crash details Dense fog, no ILS: Key factors in Ajit Pawar's crash DGCA sources told CNN-News18 that visibility was extremely low over the Pune-Baramati region at the time. The airstrip, where the accident occurred, does not have an Instrument Landing System (ILS), which would have assisted pilots in landing under such conditions. Pilots must use manual and visual techniques to align with the runway in the absence of ILS. During its first approach to land, the aircraft made a wide turn instead of a direct approach, indicative of an aborted landing attempt.

Emergency response Mayday call and crash impact On the second approach, the pilot issued a MAYDAY call. DGCA sources described Baramati's runway as a tabletop layout, which increases landing risks in poor visibility conditions. At around 100 feet altitude during this approach, the aircraft is believed to have lost balance and crashed short of the runway. The impact caused a major explosion and subsequent smaller blasts, resulting in a massive fire that delayed rescue operations.

