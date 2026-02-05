'Deals meant Bofors for Congress': PM's dig after India-US deal 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress party while addressing the Rajya Sabha. The PM's remarks came during his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address. He said that the Congress had left behind a "mess" in 2014 and his government has worked hard to clean it up.

Corruption allegations Modi slams Congress for being synonymous with corruption Modi also slammed the Congress and other parties like the Trinamool Congress, Left, and DMK for their long rule but being synonymous with corruption. He said, "Even now, when people speak about them, they don't talk about trade deals. They talk about deals like Bofors." This was a reference to allegations of corruption in defense contracts during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as prime minister.

Opposition disruption PM defends trade deals with EU, US The prime minister's address was marred by opposition sloganeering against dictatorship and demanding permission for Rahul Gandhi to speak. Despite the ruckus, Modi continued with his speech and took a dig at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. He said Kharge could sit and shout slogans because of his age. The PM also defended recent trade deals with the European Union and United States, saying they were in India's interest.

PM Big countries very eager to have trade relations with India He said big countries are very eager to have trade relations with India. Be it the trade deal of the European Union or the recent deal with the US. "When we signed the trade deal with the EU, the world became more confident about the greater likelihood of global stability. After the trade deal with the US, the world became even more confident that with stability, they can sense a speed too. This is a positive sign for the world."

