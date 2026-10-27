Prashant Kishor's aide suddenly vanishes from train, found dead later 

However, he clarified that circumstances are still being investigated.

Devpalik was traveling with colleagues Gautam Kumar and Nishant when he went missing.

Gautam said they last saw him when he went to the pantry car for food shortly after the train left Ranchi at 2:25pm.

When Devpalik failed to return after two hours, they grew suspicious.

"We went to the pantry car....but did not find him. We checked every coach, but he was nowhere," Gautam said.