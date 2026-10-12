'Gyanesh Kumar in fear': Rahul Gandhi ahead of SC march
What's the story
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of cowardice amid protests by the Opposition bloc, INDIA. "Gyanesh Kumar is in fear. He is unable to sleep," Gandhi said in a video message, asking the general public to join him on his way to the Supreme Court. The petition centers on alleged irregularities during the voter roll cleanup exercise called Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Accusations leveled
PM Modi accused of shielding Kumar
Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting Kumar, saying the march to the Supreme Court would expose this.
He claimed that resistance against these alleged irregularities has been ongoing for over a decade but is now crystallizing into a larger movement.
"We want this, and the government is making a big mistake because we want to show the country that the government, PM Narendra Modi, is protecting Gyanesh Kumar," he said.
Public backing
Congress's 'vote chori' claim
The Congress MP also claimed that the public supports their agitation against what he called "vote chori" (vote theft) facilitated by Kumar.
He alleged that 50% of police personnel agree with their cause and accused the government of turning Delhi into a fortress to suppress protests.
Security has been tightened in Central Delhi with barricades and restricted access to some metro stations till 4:00pm on October 12 for security reasons.
Protest details
Security beefed up in Central Delhi ahead of protest march
The INDIA bloc's protest march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court, a distance of approximately 3km, is against the functioning of the Election Commission under CEC Kumar.
The protest aims to expose alleged irregularities in the voter roll cleanup exercise.
Security personnel, including Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force, have been deployed along with Delhi Police personnel at key locations like Barakhamba Road near Mandi House.