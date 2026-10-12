Rahul Gandhi, 10 opposition leaders move SC challenging SIR 

The protests against SIR have been met with heavy police action, including mass detentions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

This has led to several petitions in the Supreme Court, including allegations of illegal detentions of lawyers and journalists.

On October 11 (Sunday), the Supreme Court held a special sitting to address these issues and issued directions restraining the police from detaining peaceful protestors, lawyers and journalists.