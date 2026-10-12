Rahul Gandhi, 10 opposition leaders move SC challenging SIR
What's the story
A group of 11 opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The other petitioners are Mallikarjun Kharge, Saugata Roy, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Sanjay Raut, MA Baby, D Raja, Mahua Majhi, Supriya Sule, and Mohammed Basheer.
CEC removal
Petitioners demand removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The petitioners are demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
They allege that Kumar made unilateral decisions regarding SIR, ignoring objections from two Election Commissioners.
Gandhi had earlier sought a meeting with the CJI.
However, since related cases are pending before the Supreme Court, the CJI declined to meet him but said that he was free to file a petition on the issue.
Protest details
Supreme Court issues directions on police action against protesters
The protests against SIR have been met with heavy police action, including mass detentions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
This has led to several petitions in the Supreme Court, including allegations of illegal detentions of lawyers and journalists.
On October 11 (Sunday), the Supreme Court held a special sitting to address these issues and issued directions restraining the police from detaining peaceful protestors, lawyers and journalists.