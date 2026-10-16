Congress trying to bring 'regime change through violence': Rajnath Singh
What's the story
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has accused the Congress party of trying to bring about a "regime change through violence." He made these remarks during a press conference in Lucknow on Friday, questioning the opposition's intentions. The allegations come after recent protests by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
EC allegations
Election Commission turned 'puppet' during Congress rule: Singh
Singh also accused the Congress of turning the Election Commission into a "puppet" when it was in power.
He recalled an incident from 1993 when the then Chief EC recommended removal of Naveen Chawla to the President of India, but Congress elevated him to Chief Election Commissioner.
The minister alleged that protests against SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar were not about electoral rolls but an "attempt to weaken institutions."
Disruption politics
Rahul Gandhi doing politics of disruption: Singh
Singh also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his role in these protests.
He said, "Rahul is doing the politics of disruption," and asked him to respect the public mandate.
The Defence Minister's remarks come amid ongoing protests by opposition parties against the Election Commission's SIR exercise and concerns over electoral processes.
Youth diversion
Opposition accused of trying to destabilize India
Singh further alleged that the opposition was trying to divert the energy of young people from nation-building to "political confrontation and the spread of chaos."
He alleged some leaders were inspired by Bangladesh's political developments for regime change.
The Defence Minister also accused opposition parties of trying to turn public anger into a campaign against the government, framing protests as part of a larger attempt to destabilize India.