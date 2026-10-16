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Congress trying to bring 'regime change through violence': Rajnath Singh
Singh's remarks came during a press conference

Congress trying to bring 'regime change through violence': Rajnath Singh

By Snehil Singh
Oct 16, 2026
12:04 pm
What's the story

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has accused the Congress party of trying to bring about a "regime change through violence." He made these remarks during a press conference in Lucknow on Friday, questioning the opposition's intentions. The allegations come after recent protests by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

EC allegations

Election Commission turned 'puppet' during Congress rule: Singh

Singh also accused the Congress of turning the Election Commission into a "puppet" when it was in power.

He recalled an incident from 1993 when the then Chief EC recommended removal of Naveen Chawla to the President of India, but Congress elevated him to Chief Election Commissioner.

The minister alleged that protests against SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar were not about electoral rolls but an "attempt to weaken institutions."

Disruption politics

Rahul Gandhi doing politics of disruption: Singh

Singh also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his role in these protests.

He said, "Rahul is doing the politics of disruption," and asked him to respect the public mandate.

The Defence Minister's remarks come amid ongoing protests by opposition parties against the Election Commission's SIR exercise and concerns over electoral processes.

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Youth diversion

Opposition accused of trying to destabilize India

Singh further alleged that the opposition was trying to divert the energy of young people from nation-building to "political confrontation and the spread of chaos."

He alleged some leaders were inspired by Bangladesh's political developments for regime change.

The Defence Minister also accused opposition parties of trying to turn public anger into a campaign against the government, framing protests as part of a larger attempt to destabilize India.

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