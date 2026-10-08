Slap row: Delhi HC seeks Parvesh Verma's response 

Justice Sachin Datta has issued notices to Verma and the police, asking them to file their replies along with a status report.

Besides seeking an independent probe, the petition also seeks police protection for Sahib and his family members.

Singh had alleged the minister lost his temper after seeing him openly challenging his claims of the road work.

"Jarnail Singh took him straight to the spot where a newly built, wide road was torn up...layer by layer," Sahib's lawyer said.