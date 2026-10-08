Slap row: Delhi HC seeks Parvesh Verma's response
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma and the city police on a petition demanding an independent investigation into an alleged slapping incident involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. The incident took place during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar on September 27, when Verma slapped the alleged victim, Sahib Singh, who claims to be an aide of Tilak Nagar Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh.
Legal proceedings
Petition also seeks police protection
Justice Sachin Datta has issued notices to Verma and the police, asking them to file their replies along with a status report.
Besides seeking an independent probe, the petition also seeks police protection for Sahib and his family members.
Singh had alleged the minister lost his temper after seeing him openly challenging his claims of the road work.
"Jarnail Singh took him straight to the spot where a newly built, wide road was torn up...layer by layer," Sahib's lawyer said.
Legal action
'14-15 people accompanying Verma pushed and kicked Sahib'
He alleged that Verma, "frustrated by this and unable to get a straight answer," approached Sahib, who was livestreaming the incident and slapped him.
The lawyer further alleged that around 14-15 people accompanying Verma then pushed and kicked Sahib.
"When Sahib Singh tried to step forward and say something to Pravesh Verma, he was grabbed, held down, and prevented from even talking, which is a criminal offense," he said.