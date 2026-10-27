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'Bound to be some tamasha': Sonia Gandhi on upcoming memoir
Sonia Gandhi's memoir to be released on November 10

'Bound to be some tamasha': Sonia Gandhi on upcoming memoir

By Snehil Singh
Oct 27, 2026
06:04 pm
What's the story

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has announced the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 10. The book is expected to offer her account of her life and experiences, which she feels have been misrepresented in the past. In a recent video, Gandhi said much has been written about her, but some accounts were "invented or exaggerated." "There's bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out," Gandhi said.

Personal narrative

My story, not just a version of events: Gandhi

Gandhi emphasized that her memoir is an attempt to present facts as they are, without being colored by others' perceptions.

She said, "Well, I felt that since a lot had been written about me and a lot of it was not quite correct."

The Congress leader clarified she doesn't want her account to be seen as just a version of events but as her story.

Political insights

Book to shed light on political circumstances around Rajiv Gandhi

Gandhi acknowledged the book could change how people view her, adding that some might have a more positive outlook while others may think worse of her after reading it.

The memoir will also touch upon the political circumstances surrounding her husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. She revealed she was against him becoming prime minister at first.

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