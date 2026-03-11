Stranded Indians given all help, Congress politicizing Gulf war: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that all help is being given 24/7 to Indians stranded in Gulf countries amid the US-Israel-Iran war. "But it's a grave misfortune that the Congress party is seeking politics even in the midst of such a major global crisis. Congress is deliberately making provocative and irresponsible statements to worsen the situation," Modi said in poll-bound Keralam.

India India never abandons its citizens: PM He said that while it's natural for all to be concerned, one need not be so as long as the BJP-NDA government is in power. "Whenever one of our countrymen is in trouble, we've used all our strength to ensure their safety. Whether it's rescuing nurses from Iraq or Father Tom from the clutches of terrorists in Yemen, India never abandons its citizens."

Congress BJP-NDA is working tirelessly to make country 'Atmnirbhar': Modi He further said that while BJP-NDA is working tirelessly to make the country Atmnirbhar, the Congress and the Left are busy mocking the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. "They have made the country increasingly dependent on foreign countries. Today, they are collectively engaged in spreading rumors. Even during wartime, the Congress, the Left...are expending all their energy on creating panic and creating conflict," he added.

Twitter Post 'Ongoing war taught us importance of self-reliance' #WATCH | Ernakulam, Keralam | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The ongoing war in the Gulf has once again taught us the importance of self-reliance... We have seen how important it is to be self-reliant during the Covid crisis, the Ukraine crisis, and the current crisis has… pic.twitter.com/9y3i8Y0u8q — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

Rahul PM attacks Rahul Gandhi In a direct target at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the PM claimed the former has failed to see the country's progress. "The Congress prince is unaware of the remarkable achievements of India's youth in drone manufacturing. He also doesn't know...the youth of Kerala have startups to develop drones. Someone who is confined to his narrow thinking will never be able to see...progress," he said.