SC clarifies it hasn't adjudicated on new Form 6
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it has neither approved nor disapproved the new Form 6 declaration for voter registration. The clarification came while hearing a petition filed by Priya Mishra against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana were part of the bench that heard the case.
Legal challenge
Petition challenges CEC's alleged unilateral decision-making
The petition challenges Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's alleged failure to follow collective decision-making in the ECI.
It claims around 14 decisions were taken without the approval of other Election Commissioners over about 10 months.
The petitioners seek to quash these decisions and ask for reconsideration as per Article 324 of the Constitution.
Form controversy
Changes to voter registration forms questioned by petitioners
The petitioners also question changes made to voter registration forms and the electoral roll revision process.
They argue that Form 6 was changed without following the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
The new declaration requires applicants to state whether they or their parents were mapped in a previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which wasn't required in earlier forms used in other states' SIRs.
Judgment clarification
Supreme Court's Bihar SIR judgment
The Supreme Court's Bihar SIR judgment of May 2026 did not examine the new Form 6 as it was introduced after the judgment.
"There is no adjudication on the new Form 6. That is all we have said. Whether approved or not approved...," Justice Bagchi said.
The bench has agreed to issue notice on the petition and has scheduled a hearing for October 27, along with related petitions against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.