'Loan waivers, ₹30,000 salary for Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi's poll promises 

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised to make all Jeevika CM (community mobilizer) Didis permanent government employees if his party comes to power in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference in Patna , Yadav said their salaries would be increased to ₹30,000 per month. "All of you are aware that injustice was done to the Jeevika Didis under this government," he said.

Family benefits RJD leader promises interest-free loans for Jeevika Didis Yadav also promised to waive interest on existing loans of Jeevika Didis and provide interest-free loans for two years. He said each Jeevika Didi would get an additional ₹2,000 per month and insurance cover of ₹5 lakh. "They distributed ₹10,000 under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana for the women of Bihar, which is a bribe. This is a loan, Amit Shah himself said it. This means that they will recover this money," Yadav said.

Contractual workers Yadav also promised to make contractual employees permanent government staffers In another major announcement, Yadav promised to make all contractual employees in Bihar permanent. Yadav also introduced the "BETI Yojana" and "MAA Yojana" welfare schemes. "B for Benefit, E for Education, T for Training and I for Income. This means...from the moment our daughters are born, a separate program will be run for them until they earn income. We will also implement the MAA Yojana. M for Makaan, A for 'Ann' (food) and A for 'Aamdani' income," Yadav said.