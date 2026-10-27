Maharashtra MLC polls: Counting for 5 seats underway
What's the story
The counting of votes for five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats began on Tuesday. The election was conducted for three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies, with 182 candidates in the fray. The constituencies had a total of 10,68,072 registered voters and an overall turnout of 72.96%. Political observers believe that while the contests have distinct local dynamics, they share a common political dimension.
Nagpur contest
Nagpur constituency
In Nagpur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sudhakar Kohale is up against sitting Congress MLC Abhijit Wanjarri.
The BJP hopes to reclaim a seat it held for nearly six decades before losing to Wanjarri in 2020.
This contest is a test of the party's ability to regain ground in its political stronghold.
Pune elections
Pune graduates' constituency
The Pune graduates' constituency has the largest electorate with 47 candidates and 3,88,019 registered voters, according to news agency ANI.
BJP nominee Smita Jadhav is contesting against NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav and Sena (UBT) candidate Sunil Modi.
The seat was previously held by NCP (SP) leader Arun Lad.
Internal rifts
Pune teachers' constituency
Meanwhile, the Pune teachers' constituency has exposed divisions within the Mahayuti.
BJP nominee Kaustubh Gawde is contesting against sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar.
Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is backing independent candidate Sachin Sanap.
Former MLC Dattatray Sawant of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha is also in the fray, complicating electoral calculations for the ruling alliance.
NCP contest
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar graduates' constituency
In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the graduates' constituency is a contest between two NCP factions.
Sitting MLC Satish Chavan of NCP, led by Sunetra Pawar, faces Pratapsinh Patil of NCP (SP).
Sena (UBT) has also fielded a candidate in this constituency.
Differences within Mahayuti, including opposition to Chavan from Shiv Sena leaders, have complicated the contest here.
Dissent management
Amravati teachers' constituency
The Amravati teachers' constituency is another test of the ruling alliance's ability to manage dissent.
Sitting MLC Kiran Sarnaik, the official candidate of Shinde's Shiv Sena, faces Congress nominee Aditi Pohare.
BJP rebels Sangeeta Shinde, Shekhar Bhoyar, and Sumit Pawar are also contesting here.
Sena (UBT) has fielded Dattatraya Lahane in this constituency.