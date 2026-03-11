'This isn't ordinary': Shah on no-confidence motion against LS Speaker

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday responded to the opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling it an "insult to democracy." "This is not ordinary. After about 4 decades, a No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought. It is unfortunate for Parliamentary politics and this House," he said.

Shah Constitution gave role of mediator to the Speaker: Shah He said the Constitution gave the role of a mediator to the Speaker, yet the opposition had cast suspicions on him. "In 75 years, both...Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than 'paatal.' Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation." Defending Birla further, he said if one goes against the rules, it is the job of the speaker to intervene.

Comparison 'We worked as a constructive opposition' Drawing a comparison to the times when the BJP-led NDA was in the opposition, he said, "Even we were in Opposition and have always acted according to rules." And while it was in the opposition, the BJP-NDA, he said, had never brought No-Confidence Motion against the Speaker. "We worked as a constructive opposition. We preserved the dignity of the post of Speaker," he said.

Twitter Post Why teaching your fellow leaders such behaviour, asks Shah VIDEO | Delhi: In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) speaks on the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.



He says, “If anyone gets up and speaks whatever they want, the Speaker will make them sit down. Issues are decided beforehand. I am… pic.twitter.com/g1jFYWgpX2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2026

