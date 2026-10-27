Delhi traders urge Rahul to postpone INDIA rally during Diwali

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal wrote to Gandhi, asking him to postpone the rally till after Diwali or shift it to another venue, such as Burari Grounds or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The letter was also sent to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for discussion with allied parties.

The CTI fears that if barricades are set up from October 31, it could hamper access to shops during this crucial festive period.