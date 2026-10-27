Delhi traders urge Rahul to postpone INDIA rally during Diwali
What's the story
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the proposed rally of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Delhi on November 1. The CTI, which represents traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, fears that the rally could disrupt business during the peak Diwali shopping season. They estimate around 10 lakh people will attend the rally at Ramlila Maidan.
Economic concerns
'Postpone or shift rally'
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal wrote to Gandhi, asking him to postpone the rally till after Diwali or shift it to another venue, such as Burari Grounds or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The letter was also sent to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for discussion with allied parties.
The CTI fears that if barricades are set up from October 31, it could hamper access to shops during this crucial festive period.
Economic concerns
Traffic congestion, parking issues anticipated
The CTI estimates that the rally could bring 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles into Delhi, including 10,000-12,000 buses and 5,000-7,000 smaller vehicles.
They have raised concerns about parking facilities near Ramlila Maidan and possible traffic congestion in narrow lanes of Old Delhi, while claiming there was no authorised parking facility for even 200 vehicles in the immediate vicinity of Ramlila Maidan.
The CTI has identified 21 markets that could be affected by the rally, including Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazaar.
Past experience
Previous protest caused ₹3,000 crore losses
The CTI cited a previous protest on October 10 at Jantar Mantar, which disrupted central Delhi and caused losses of ₹3,000 crore to traders.
They estimate that the November 1 rally could lead to losses of up to ₹10,000 crore.
If postponement isn't possible, they have suggested Burari Grounds or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as alternative venues for the rally.
Rally announcement
Traders' concerns acknowledged by Gandhi
Gandhi has acknowledged the traders' concerns, alleging that government restrictions have already disrupted business by shutting metro services and sealing roads.
He linked these disruptions to his allegations of "vote chori" and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Automotive Parts Merchants Association (Regd.), Delhi, also sought compensation for losses incurred due to the October 10 protest.