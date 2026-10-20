Vijay's TVK welcomes Dhanush's political entry hint
What's the story
Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has welcomed speculation about actor Dhanush's possible entry into politics. The development comes after Dhanush's fan association was rebranded as the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam (Dhanush Welfare Movement) at a recent meeting in Coimbatore. The event was attended by around 3,000 office bearers and focused on discipline, welfare work, and social responsibility.
Political inspiration
'Vijay worked for 30 years for this'
Speaking to NDTV on the development, TVK spokesperson M Sathya Kumar said they were pleased that their journey could inspire others to enter politics.
He said CM Vijay's political journey has taken decades of groundwork.
"Vijay worked for 30 years for this. It is not easy," he added, stressing the commitment involved in running a political party.
"Vijay gave up acting at the peak of his career," he added.
Organizational change
Rebranding fan association
Dhanush's fan association, now rebranded, is similar to Vijay's earlier move of transforming his fan network into a welfare platform before entering politics.
The Coimbatore meeting saw former journalist and AIADMK MP Rabi Bernard address the office bearers on discipline and welfare activities.
An ISRO scientist also delivered a motivational speech at the event.
Political landscape
History of cinema and politics intersecting
Dhanush's move has drawn attention, as Tamil Nadu has a history of cinema and politics intersecting.
Screenwriters and actors have risen to the chief minister's chair, including MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
However, stardom doesn't guarantee political success: actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar, and Kamal Haasan entered politics without reaching the top post.
Superstar Rajinikanth opted out of politics altogether.