Vijay's TVK welcomes Dhanush's political entry hint 

Speaking to NDTV on the development, TVK spokesperson M Sathya Kumar said they were pleased that their journey could inspire others to enter politics.

He said CM Vijay's political journey has taken decades of groundwork.

"Vijay worked for 30 years for this. It is not easy," he added, stressing the commitment involved in running a political party.

"Vijay gave up acting at the peak of his career," he added.